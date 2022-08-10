5 things that can happen on AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake - Bray Wyatt debuts; former WWE Superstar returns; massive heel turn

AEW will return to the Twin Cities in Minnesota for its upcoming Dynamite special "Quake By The Lake."

Last year, the renowned Target Center in Minneapolis played host to Rampage and the Full Gear pay-per-view. But tomorrow night will mark the first time the flagship weekly program will emanate from the city.

With WWE firing on all cylinders under Triple H's regime, expectations are through the roof from AEW's faithful to put on the best show possible. Tony Khan has announced a pay-per-view caliber match card featuring a blockbuster rematch between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for the interim World Championship.

It will be interesting to see whether the head honcho is hiding a trick up his sleeve as well. Will he bring in a new signee to overshadow the tremendous hype created by the sports entertainment juggernaut? Or will he fall back on simply booking the best two hours of pro wrestling he can?

On that note, let's dive into five things that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week.

#5. Bray Wyatt makes his AEW debut

Bray Wyatt has been vague about his pro wrestling future since his shocking release from WWE last year. However, The Eater of Worlds hasn't stopped sending cryptic messages to cause the rumor mill to run rampant.

Its most recent instance ensued when the 35-year-old penned a long paragraph on Twitter detailing his love for the pro wrestling business. He used a proverb in his own words that says, "Where Honor makes you Elite."

This has left fans pondering whether Wyatt was referring to his imminent arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

However, there have been conflicting reports from Xero News suggesting that people backstage are under the impression that the former Universal Champion is back in WWE.

With Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) and Dexter Lumis already back in the Stamford-based promotion, Bray Wyatt is the next ideal name to return, at least in the fans' minds.

But nothing is set in stone yet. Mr. Khan might pull off a massive swerve by bringing in Windham Rotunda this week.

The latter showing up via vignette on the Quake By The Lake episode will send shock waves across the wrestling world. He could issue an open challenge to the roster ahead of the All Out pay-per-view.

#4. Chris Jericho dethrones Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship

Who will close out the show with the gold around their waist?

Chris Jericho is all set to challenge AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, a title rematch just over two years in the making since Mox conquered Le Champion at Revolution 2020.

The latter is brimming with immense confidence, having defeated Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta in his last two matches. Meanwhile, The Death Rider has been on a singles match winning streak since returning to the promotion earlier this year.

While wrestling fans may be secretly hoping for Jon Moxley to retain his title this week and face CM Punk in a title unification match down the road, the desired outcome is in serious jeopardy.

The JAS leader pulling off a victory could upset a section of the fans, but it will open up a more traditional babyface vs. heel storyline for Punk's return match.

Should Mox retain his gold, the audience could be forced into a position to either turn on him or Punk, which would be absurd to watch unless one of them turns heel.

#3. CM Punk returns to confront Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

These two men could turn back the clock to their WWE days!

CM Punk is rumored to return for a match at the All Out pay-per-view despite reports implying that "he was hurting pretty bad" as of two weeks ago.

The Straight Edge Superstar was recently spotted without a protective boot and appeared to be walking fine at the C2E2 convention in Chicago. Could this be a positive sign indicating that he is on the verge of an AEW return?

If so, his return couldn't come to fruition at a better time when The Wizard is poised to capture the interim world title.

Punk raining on Jericho's parade to close out Dynamite would be an ideal way to reignite their rivalry weeks before the All Out event.

#2. Toni Storm turns heel on Thunder Rosa

Will the ThunderStorm go their separate ways?

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm have had each other's backs since their grueling title match at the Forbidden Door event this year. However, the two recently came up short against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team bout.

Still, La Mera Mera avenged their loss when she successfully retained her title against Hayter at Battle of the Belts III. That night, the British star reportedly suffered a broken nose.

Given the circumstances of her untimely injury, it is doubtful that she will be able to further partake in the ongoing feud.

With the Doctor slated to be next in line for the title shot, the company might decide to spice things up in the title picture. Storm could turn heel on Rosa as soon as this week to make their storyline with Baker a three-way on the road to All Out.

The shocking angle would help bring much-needed eyeballs to the women's division, which it has been missing as of late.

#1. Darby Allin snatches victory from the jaws of defeat against Brody King on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin and Brody King will continue their feud as the two collide in a coffin match on AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake.

If one may recall, the face-painted star has been undefeated in this stipulation match. However, Allin has also never defeated King, which has eaten him up inside.

With that in mind, the company could decide to put the latter over King to keep his impressive track record in coffin matches alive.

The said outcome will automatically book a trios match pitting The House of Black against Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro at the All Out pay-per-view.

