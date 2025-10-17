AEW star Bryan Danielson has been an outspoken flag bearer for the promotion ever since he joined Tony Khan's company. The 44-year-old has always had high praise for AEW, and recently heaped praise on the All Elite promotion once again, although this time at WWE's expense.
Danielson recently stated that AEW is a more exciting place to be than WWE, which has created a divide among fans online. However, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long offered a possible reason as to why the American Dragon would've made such a statement.
Long was talking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He explained that the 44-year-old could be talking about working behind the scenes, which might be more exciting in Tony Khan's promotion than it would've been in the Stamford-based promotion.
"I think what Bryan is speaking about is backstage. You know what I mean? Working behind the scenes is maybe a lot more fun than working backstage, behind the scenes, than it was working in WWE, you know what I mean?" Teddy Long said.
Ever since moving to All Elite Wrestling, Danielson has been more involved behind the scenes in the promotion than he was in WWE. He has been with the promotion for four years now and has transitioned from being an in-ring competitor to becoming a full-time commentator.
He became the AEW World Champion in 2024 and announced that he would retire from full-time competition as soon as he lost the championship, which he did at the same year's WrestleDream event. Injuries have hindered his return as a wrestler since losing the title, and he was eventually made a permanent member of the broadcast team following Forbidden Door 2025, serving as the color commentator.
