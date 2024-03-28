WWE Legend fires shots at Tony Khan for AEW's embarrassing live attendance

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff fired shots at AEW CEO Tony Khan after the recent episode of Dynamite attracted a poor turnout.

Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been trading jabs on Twitter/X in the past few days. It all started after Khan took a potshot at Bischoff's podcast, which is set to wind up in the coming days.

Expand Tweet

Bischoff reacted to the same with a scathing post. The former RAW General Manager posted a video of a sparsely populated arena during a recent AEW show.

Expand Tweet

However, the former WCW Vice-President did not stop there, as he reacted to a post that revealed the ticket sales for the upcoming Dynamite show.

"AEW Dynamite, Wed • Mar 27, 2024 • 7:30 PM, Centre Videotron, Québec, QC, Available Tickets: 112, Current Setup: 3,550, Tickets Distributed: 3,438, Sections 105 & 106 are closed off and have been removed from the estimate," the tweet read.

Bischoff had some hashtags for the tweet.

''#WiseChoices #AEW #MoneyMark,'' he wrote.

Expand Tweet

AEW's ratings and ticket sales have been a thinking point for Tony Khan

The ratings and ticket sales of Tony Khan's programs have long been a cause of concern, with fans and veteran wrestling commentators lambasting the AEW owner for his poor booking.

In a rare instance, MJF and Kenny Omega had a Championship match on AEW Collision last year, and even that didn't do much for the ratings.

While Bischoff himself has earlier spoken about the quality of the Jacksonvile-based company's matches, Vince Russo recently urged Khan to give him the rights to book shows for at least six months.

While Khan giving up creative control is improbable, poor turnouts and scant TV viewership remain a major concern for the AEW top brass. It will be interesting to see how the creative team addresses the issue in the coming weeks.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Should Tony Khan give up booking? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion