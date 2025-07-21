WWE legend wasn't fully cleared for AEW All In appearance; doctor thought he was an "idiot"

Fans saw the shocking returns of several major stars at AEW All In: Texas, but one of them wasn't fully cleared to perform all his moves. Bryan Danielson did them anyway, and he's now revealed that a company doctor thought he was an idiot.

"Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley clashed in the main event of All In: Texas for the AEW World Championship. The Texas Deathmatch saw plenty of interferences, with Moxley's Death Riders being fended off by the returning Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson. Even Swerve Strickland turned up to gift a chain to Hangman, his longtime rival.

Danielson showed up in a Blue Panther mask and hit Wheeler Yuta with a Busaiku Knee before taking the fight to Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. He even hit a Tope Suicida on the villainous faction. Speaking with his wife, Brie Bella, on the newest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE legend revealed that he wasn't cleared to perform all the moves he did at the show:

"Some of [the moves], I had clearance. Some of them, I did not, but I was feeling it... To be fair, [AEW doctor Michael Sampson] wasn’t upset. He did think I was an idiot," said Danielson. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

WWE asked Bryan Danielson not to use the 'YES! chant' before AEW All In: Texas

Bryan Danielson gained global fame in WWE via the 'YES! Movement,' leading up to WrestleMania 30. However, since his departure, the industry giant has asked him not to perform his signature gesture and chant.

That's because The American Dragon is currently signed to WWE's biggest competitor, AEW. The sports entertainment juggernaut is attempting to protect its intellectual property, but Danielson has done the gesture several times in All Elite Wrestling, including at All In: Texas.

Speaking at Starrcast shortly before the event, Bryan Danielson revealed that WWE had contacted him the previous day and asked him not to do the chant. However, the legend didn't think he was doing anything wrong since he hadn't actually chanted it himself, and he just made a gesture using his hands:

"Yeah, yeah [I knew there was no way to stop the ‘Yes!’ chant when I got to AEW] … And it’s also something like, am I not allowed to raise my fingers in the air? When I do it, nobody notices, but I never say ‘Yes!’ when I do it. I always just do this [raises his fingers in the air] and the people — so am I not allowed to do that? I don’t know."

Bryan Danielson is venturing into volunteer service following his full-time retirement from wrestling. He is still signed to Tony Khan's promotion, but only time will tell whether he steps back into the ring.

