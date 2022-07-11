"He's just a f**king dude" – WWE Legend gives insight on what Vince McMahon is really like behind-the-scenes

AEW star Chris Jericho recently opened up about what Vince McMahon is like in real life.

The Wizard has had multiple stints in WWE, winning 26 titles. He joined AEW in 2019 and became the inaugural world champion in the promotion.

During his recent appearance on the True Geordie podcast, Jericho said that although McMahon is "very intimidating" in real life, he also likes to joke around:

"Vince is just the lad at heart. He's just a f**king dude. And yes, he's very intimidating. And he's a billionaire. And he's, you know, the creator of this massive, iconic company. But deep down, he's just a dude that likes to hang out, likes to joke, and likes to drink (...) He's surrounded by, 'Yes men' as most guys in that position are. He doesn't want 'Yes men' and I had a really good relationship with him." (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Chris Jericho said Brock Lesnar used homophobic terms at him during a backstage fight in Vince McMahon's WWE

In the same interview, Jericho opened up about his altercation with Brock Lesnar following the latter's match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016. The Viper was busted open after Lesnar hit him with a series of elbow shots during the bout.

Jericho said he was angry about the incident and had a confrontation with The Beast Incarnate. The AEW star added that he wanted to stand up for what was right and came nose-to-nose with Lesnar:

"I remember being literally nose-to-nose with the guy [Lesnar], and he was laughing – and he was actually saying things that would probably get him canceled if I said them, like homophobic terms you shouldn't be saying."

Jericho said that Vince McMahon and Triple H eventually broke up the heated confrontation between the two stars.

While Jericho is currently signed to AEW, Lesnar recently returned to WWE TV and will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2022.

It remains to be seen if The Wizard will return to the company and possibly have a match against Lesnar in the future.

