WWE legend hints at future dream feud against Logan Paul

A WWE legend has teased a future dream feud with Logan Paul. That would be none other than Rob Van Dam.

Mr. Monday Night is regarded almost unanimously as one of the greatest in-ring talents of all time. He has produced exceptional performances in ECW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling. Currently, RVD makes appearances for AEW while also competing in the independent circuit.

The Michigan native has already hinted at his interest in returning to the Stamford-based promotion on social media. More recently, RVD revealed his stance on a potential feud with Logan Paul. The Maverick signed with WWE in 2022 and has worked with several top names in the promotion, including The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns.

Multiple users on X/Twitter suggested that a program featuring Paul and Mr. Monday Night would make for compelling television. Rob Van Dam liked the tweets, seemingly implying that he was open to sharing a prospective rivalry with the reigning United States Champion.

You can check out a screengrab of the liked tweets by RVD below:

RVD liked fan tweets regarding a feud with Logan Paul.

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer returns to the Stamford-based promotion to have a feud with the Maverick.

Triple H commented on Logan Paul after WWE WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL saw the culmination of WWE's top storylines. Several new champions were crowned in both the singles and tag team divisions. A number of stars also retained their titles, however, including Logan Paul.

The 29-year-old star managed to successfully defend his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on Night Two of The Show of Shows courtesy of an assist from YouTuber IShowSpeed. During the press conference after the blockbuster event, Triple H voiced his praise for Paul and asserted his legitimacy as a WWE Superstar.

"I congratulate Logan Paul on another epic outing. You get in the ring with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, you put in that kind of performance. Whether you walk out as champion or you don't walk out as champion, what a performance! Just a guy that every single time he goes out there, proves why his choice to be here in the WWE and not be doing the other things that he was doing before, have sort of cemented him as a WWE Superstar. He's so good. It's hard for me sometimes to sort of think about actually how good he is given the fact that he's only done it a handful of times. It's crazy," Triple H said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Paul in the Stamford-based company.

