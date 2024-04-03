WWE legend implies he should be inducting Paul Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame instead of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame, but WWE legend Rob Van Dam implies that he should be the one to do so, not The Tribal Chief.

On the April 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Bloodline was discussing the main event between Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa during a backstage segment. Reigns informed everyone that he had to leave the arena early to write a speech. The Wiseman then confirmed that Reigns will be inducting him into the Hall of Famer class of 2024.

After the WWE Universe found out that The Head of the Table would induct Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame, a wrestling fan on X/Twitter stated that RVD should've been the one to get to do the honors. The WWE legend liked the post, implying that he agrees with the fan.

RVD wanted to induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman comments on the ending of The Bloodline story

The formation of The Bloodline took place in 2020 and Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were the ones who laid the foundations for one of the strongest factions in the history of WWE.

The storyline has been running rampant for around four years and is bound to end at some point sooner or later. While speaking on The Ringer, The Special Counsel for The Tribal Chief shared some interesting details about The Bloodline story ending.

"I think I would suggest the ending of the story has already been rewritten multiple times because the world has changed since the inception of The Bloodline story. Therefore, what was a clear vision of how this should play out almost 4 years ago, changed along the way based on, not only the audience's investment in the characters and the stories but the world itself – society itself, pop culture itself, sports culture itself, has all changed, and now we can see the trajectory that we have been on, takes us so much further than we ever initially imagined," he said.

Currently, The Bloodline consists of five members. They are Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Rock.

