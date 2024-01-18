WWE legend issues heartfelt statement following loss to Christian Cage after 14 years on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage handed an embarrassing loss to a WWE legend on AEW Dynamite this week. The said legend wrestled Cage for the first time in 14 years since meeting him inside an ECW ring.

The WWE legend in question here is Dustin Rhodes (who is also known as Golddust from his tenure in WWE). The match was for Christian Cage’s TNT Championship. Despite putting in his best efforts, The Natural failed to defeat the champion. Christian beat him, courtesy of a spear, followed by two consecutive kill switches.

Following his loss on Dynamite, Rhodes took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message. Dustin was sad about his loss but not heartbroken, as he believed he would get many more opportunities in the future. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also thanked his fans for all the support they have shown him.

Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

“Well, you win some you lose some. Love y'all and ty for your support. I will hopefully live to fight another day. #AEWDynamite,” he wrote.

Like Christian Cage, Samoa Joe also successfully defended his title on Dynamite last night

Christian Cage was not the only champion who put his title on the line on Wednesday Night Dynamite this week. Samoa Joe also defended his AEW World Championship on the show against the reigning FTW Champion, Hook.

A couple of weeks ago on Collision, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil challenged Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship. Hook put up a fantastic performance against the champion but sadly couldn’t beat him to capture the gold.

This was his second loss ever in AEW. His first loss was against Jack Perry at Blood & Guts in July 2023, where he lost his FTW Championship. He regained the title at All In Zero Hour in August.

