WWE legend Kevin Nash explains why a recent AEW match caught him off guard

A recent AEW match took Kevin Nash by surprise, and the WWE legend explained why on his podcast.

On a recent edition of Dynamite, Adam Cole challenged MJF in a World Title Eliminator match for a shot at the AEW World Championship. The two put on a back-and-forth affair, ultimately ending in a draw when the 30-minute time limit expired.

Although Kevin Nash was unimpressed by the opening stages of the contest, he praised the unexpected finish and admitted to being surprised by the conclusion. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said the following on his Kliq This podcast:

“It started out, and it felt like a house show match. (…) As time went on, false finishes – and I’ll be damned. I didn’t pay attention, wasn’t paying attention. But I knew they were putting time in, and then Cole [pinned MJF]. One, two, and (…) they ring the bell. And I’m like, ‘What the f*ck are they doing?’ Time limit. It was a 30-minute time limit, and I was like, 'F*ck yes!’ Like, ‘You got me!’ (…) I mean, that was good TV, I thought.” [07:23 – 08:35]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



What a match. MJF vs. Adam Cole ends in a time limit DRAWWhat a match. MJF vs. Adam Cole ends in a time limit DRAW 😨What a match. https://t.co/HHj6FCHT76

Knowing he had the AEW World Champion beat, Cole requested an extra five minutes be added to their bout. But the cowardly MJF refused and retreated up the ramp.

Adam Cole was pulled from AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

Shortly before the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view hit the air, Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Adam Cole could not compete in his scheduled bout against Tom Lawlor due to illness.

A report from Fightful Select later revealed that there were concerns over The Panama City Playboy's health for some time and that plans of a replacement opponent for Lawlor were axed at the last minute.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Absolutely gutted Adam Cole isn’t cleared to wrestle tonight but it’s understandable. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Absolutely gutted Adam Cole isn’t cleared to wrestle tonight but it’s understandable. Wishing him a speedy recovery. ❤️ https://t.co/k8Qf0mDi5P

Cole and MJF are set to team together in the Blind Eliminator Tournament to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It is unclear how or if Cole's illness will impact these plans.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Kliq This and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes