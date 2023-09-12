WWE legend Kevin Nash finally reveals whether he has real-life heat with CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on his scathing remarks toward CM Punk and whether he has real-life heat with The Second City Saint.

Punk's journey in AEW came to an unexpected halt following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view on August 27, leading to his termination from the promotion. Recently, rumors have been circulating about CM Punk potentially returning to WWE following his abrupt departure from Tony Khan's company.

This led to some fiery remarks from Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who didn't hold back in expressing his views on Punk's potential comeback to WWE. Nash's response was aggressive, even going as far as offering to face off against Punk in the Royal Rumble.

This led to fans wondering if there was genuine heat between the two wrestling icons. A fan on Twitter pointed out a clip from Nash's podcast, 'Kliq This,' where Nash revealed his true intentions behind the remarks.

"I got no heat with this guy, after last week, those ratings were amazing. Just milk this m********** as long as we can. We gave Steve enough right now, f*** it, we got 75,000 hits on this one right there," Nash said. (H/t - RSN)

You can check out the clip here.

It seems that Kevin Nash might have just been playing up the drama for the ratings of his podcast.

WWE veteran Kevin Nash says CM Punk needs serious help after recent incident in AEW

Kevin Nash recently spoke about the controversy surrounding former AEW star CM Punk's departure from the promotion.

Speaking on an episode of Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed The Second City Saint’s AEW exit and said he needs serious help.

"Honest to God, I mean, this is in all seriousness, what I take from this whole thing is he needs serious help. He needs mental help. When it becomes destructive, when there’s a chance this costs you millions of dollars and you just continue to push and push and push. They have to (let him go). I’ll tell you right now man, if I would have broke in and saw some motherfu**er doing that sh*t, I would have said, ‘Oh if he can get away with that, well fu**, then I’m going to do it," Nash said.

He continued:

"I just think that Tony Khan needs to get somebody there to be the heater. He needs to bring somebody in. Vince wouldn’t put up with that sh*t. It’s disrespectful to Tony. To me, Punk is almost a bully at this point because he knows that Tony is not, that’s just not in his DNA." (H/T - PWMania)

There have been mixed reactions to Punk's departure in the AEW locker room. Stars like Cash Wheeler and Andrade El Idolo have even paid tribute to him.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Nash's response? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.