WWE legend 'likes' the idea of possibly returning to face CM Punk after a decade

A WWE legend liked the idea of potentially returning to the promotion to face CM Punk after nearly a decade. The talent in question is Rob Van Dam.

RVD earned the sobriquet through his pioneering work in ECW, WWE, and TNA. Blending unmatched athleticism with hardcore elements, RVD carved his own legacy in the wrestling industry. Van Dam currently makes appearances for AEW and competes in the independent circuit, but based on his recent social media activity, he is seemingly open to a WWE return.

A user took to X/Twitter to share a post discussing possible matchups they would like to see Rob Van Dam take part in if he were to sign with the Stamford-based promotion. The fan pitted the 53-year-old veteran against several top names, including AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Interestingly, Van Dam liked the tweet, suggesting that he could be up for a series of barnburners against WWE's top talent.

The Michigan native notably shared the ring with Punk in the 2013 Money in the Bank ladder match. The latter was Van Dam's first match for the sports entertainment juggernaut when he returned to the company that year for a one-year stint.

Despite his reservations regarding Chief Content Officer Triple H, RVD has previously teased his willingness to return to his old stomping grounds in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE's Kevin Owens has not given up on a dream match against AEW performer Rob Van Dam

During a recent interview with Wrestlesphere, Kevin Owens discussed his love for ECW and reflected on having faced several veterans from the hardcore promotion throughout his career, such as Steve Corino, Rhyno and Tommy Dreamer.

The Prizefighter would go on to reveal that the one ECW legend he had yet to square off against was Rob Van Dam. However, Owens claimed that a first-time-ever bout between the two men could still take place at some point.

“Rob Van Dam is probably one guy from ECW that I didn’t get to wrestle that I would have loved to wrestle. But maybe it’s not too late. Who knows?”

RVD was last seen in action on the April 20, 2024, episode of Rampage, where he outlasted Lee Johnson, Isiah Kassidy and Komader to win a four-way elimination match. He also defeated Speedball Mike Bailey earlier that month at a WrestleCon show.

Kevin Owens will take the fight to The Bloodline alongside Randy Orton, as the two men are scheduled to face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash 2024.

