WWE legend ‘likes’ the idea of returning to SmackDown tonight to challenge Cody Rhodes

A former WWE Superstar teased a return to challenge Cody Rhodes on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam, a former WWE Champion who worked in the promotion for more than a decade.

He currently works part-time at AEW. He made his debut in the promotion in August 2023 and has wrestled a handful of matches since then. RVD wrestled his last match on April 20 on the Rampage episode.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is looking to defend his third challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He recently scored a victory over Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. As of now, the next challenger for the champion is still to be determined.

Trending

While responding to a fan, The American Nightmare asked who should be his next opponent. A fan commented that RVD should be his opponent and return on this week's SmackDown.

Rob Van Dam liked the fan's tweet, implying he liked the idea of returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Take a look at the screenshot below:

RVD liked the above tweet. [Image via the star's Twitter]

WWE veteran thinks LA Knight should challenge Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles and Logan Paul. However, his next opponent is yet to be confirmed. A veteran suggested who could be his next challenger.

On his Rebooked podcast, veteran Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) claimed the Megastar could be the American Nightmare's next opponent after a qualifying match.

"Just put a 20-man Battle Royal, somebody wins it. Somebody has to qualify for a match. But who? That is the question. [LA Knight?] LA Knight I think is a good one." he said.

It will be interesting to see if Cody is featured on the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback