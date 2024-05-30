240-lbs WWE star could become Cody Rhodes' next challenger, says veteran, after winning a Battle Royal

Cody Rhodes recently overcame Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. Fans are now wondering who will be his next challenger.

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) addressed the subject on the latest episode of the Rebooked podcast. He pointed out that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis should not name The American Nightmare's upcoming challenger like he did with Logan Paul. Instead, the challenger should earn his spot by winning a 20-man Battle Royal. Meanwhile, Rehwoldt claimed that the superstar could be LA Knight.

Although the 240-lbs WWE Superstar has had two shots at the title during Roman Reigns' reign, he failed to capture the gold. Rehwoldt now believes it would be good for The Megastar's run if he received another opportunity:

"Just put a 20-man Battle Royal, somebody wins it. Somebody has to qualify for a match. But who? That is the question. [LA Knight?] LA Knight I think is a good one." [From 15:38 to 15:48]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes wants to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against LA Knight

Since capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes has defended the title against top stars like AJ Styles and Logan Paul in televised matches. He also successfully retained it against Shinsuke Nakamura and Dominik Mysterio at live events.

Meanwhile, Cody has expressed his desire to put his championship on the line against LA Knight while addressing potential challengers during the Backlash France press conference:

"There are a lot of folks... I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love... man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh, they're two good guys!' Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there, there's something about it, and when you got that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many [potential challengers] and there's probably new faces that we don't even know," he said.

LA Knight has been vocal about his desire to win a championship on the main roster. It would be interesting to see if he would be the one to end Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

Would you like to see LA Knight challenge Cody Rhodes? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

