WWE legend “looked rough” on AEW return, according to Konnan

Konnan and Disco Inferno have spoken about the look of a WWE legend currently signed to AEW. Many veteran WWE wrestlers have signed up with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Some might look out of shape, and that's what the duo spoke about.

The particular wrestler they spoke about was Ric Flair, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion now involved in a feud centered on Sting's retirement and last match at AEW: Revolution, just around the corner.

On their podcast Keepin' it 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan and Inferno spoke about the former Evolution Stable member's look during the segment that had him knock on the Young Bucks' door.

"We won't get into details. But you know, Ric can be very sensitive if you talk about him. He looked rough when he was coming out of that limo, and he has been through a lot, you know what I am saying," Konnan said. [11:15 - 11:28]

He then wanted to know Disco's thoughts on the look. The latter said:

"I have seen him on Twitter. He looks the same as he's looked since the past couple of months. He doesn't look like the old Ric Flair that we know; he didn't look any rougher than he did months ago." Disco Inferno. [11:38 - 11:58]

Ric Flair's backstage secret discussion with AEW EVPs Young Bucks has aroused suspicion

Flair is one of those who can give a masterclass on wrestling and has seen it all. The Nature Boy has experienced betrayal from friends and has also turned on his allies during his storied career.

So, when he knocked on the Young Bucks' door, who are also the EVPs of AEW, fans wondered whether Sting would face betrayal at the hands of his old foe and now friend. The Young Bucks will be the final opponents for Sting and Darby, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, in a Tornado Tag Match.

Sting's last match in the Tony Khan-owned wrestling promotion will take place at AEW Revolution, and his tag team partner, Darby Allin, will be in tow along with The Nature Boy. The pay-per-view will be held at the Grand Coliseum in NC, where the Icon and Naitch had an iconic match at the inaugural Clash of the Champions in 1988.

