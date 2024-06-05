WWE legend Mark Henry reacts to Big E’s personal update

WWE legend Mark Henry has reacted to a major personal update shared by Big E. The former NXT and WWE Champion had his wrestling career cut short after suffering a disastrous neck injury during a tag team match on the March 11, 2022 edition of Smackdown.

The bout on the Friday-night flagship show saw Big E teaming with Kofi Kingston to take on Ridge Holland and Sheamus. A botched suplex from Holland led to The New Day member sustaining a broken neck. Although Big E has made several on-screen appearances since then, the star has yet to return to the ring.

Big E recently revealed on Instagram that he was receiving stem cell treatment to aid his recovery. He was accompanied by former US Champion and Hurt Business member, MVP. The update quickly found its way to social media and has elicited a response from Mark Henry.

Trending

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who departed from All Elite Wrestling last month, recently took to X/Twitter to seemingly lend some pertinent advice to Big E. Henry voiced his hope that the 38-year-old star was going to the LifeMed Institute in Baltimore, Maryland for his stem cell therapy.

"I hope he's going to Life Med in Baltimore, Maryland!" wrote Henry.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

On the contrary, however, Big E and MVP underwent treatment at the Rejuvstem clinic in Cancun, Mexico.

Former WWE Champion Big E provided an update on his neck

Big E is a beloved name among wrestling fans due to his in-ring prowess and his perennially optimistic attitude. The 33rd WWE Triple Crown Champion has been on the shelf since suffering a broken neck in 2022. While his viewers and supporters want him to return to the squared circle, Big E's latest update on the condition of his neck raised questions regarding the feasibility of his in-ring comeback.

Earlier this year in April, Big E took to X/Twitter to share details regarding his recovery. He stated that the trajectory of his recovery did not seem to be heading towards him being medically cleared for action. However, he voiced his gratitude for being free from pain and feeling healthy and happy overall.

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I'm not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good," wrote Big E.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Big E, who seems to be thriving outside of professional wrestling as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback