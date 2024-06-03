Ex-WWE Champion shares an update on his recovery

Sometimes, a WWE Superstar has to step out of the limelight owing to an unforeseen turn of events. This stings for a fan especially when it is someone who was in it for the long haul and worthy of the main event.

Since March 2022, Big E has not stepped inside the squared circle due to a neck injury. Right before his career abruptly came to an end, he won the WWE Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and held the belt for 110 days, before dropping it to Brock Lesnar.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, The New Day member shared a picture revealing that he underwent stem cell treatment. Fellow wrestler MVP also did the same, letting fans know via his social media page.

Trending

Check out the updates below:

Big E and MVP underwent stem cell treatment

Big E revealed last year that doctors advised him not to wrestle again. However, the former WWE Champion hopes to get back in the ring. He recently opened up about how things are very different nowadays in the recruitment scene and believes that he would not get hired today, unlike some of the exceptional talents that come in.

The Powerhouse of Positivity spends his time in WWE in a non-wrestling capacity and appears to have settled into his new role.

Big E makes major shift in his career as he may never return to a WWE ring

On account of his broken neck, perhaps Big E will not be able to step into the ring again to wrestle. However, The New Day star still hopes to entertain in some capacity. He disclosed recently that he is part of the cast of Laid on the Peacock streaming service.

The show centers around a woman who discovers her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and is forced to confront her past. He took to X/Twitter to share an article by the Deadline which you can check out below:

Expand Tweet

Aside from this, Big E is also doing well in his personal life as he also broke the news not long ago that he is dating SmackDown star Mia Yim's real-life sister, Kris Yim. As for his wrestling career, E wrote:

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good."

Despite this, he appears on the WWE panels during premium live events, among other works for the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback