"I'm gonna kick this piece of s**t's a** all over" - Former WWE Superstar sends a warning to AEW star Christian Cage 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently sent a message to Christian Cage ahead of their match on this week's Dynamite.

Hardy confronted Captain Charisma last month on the Wednesday night show following the latter's heel turn. Cage fired multiple shots at his legendary rival, even bringing up his brother Jeff Hardy's recent issues. A brawl ensued between Matt Hardy, Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus, ending with Hardy getting put through a table.

Ahead of the high-intensity match between the two WWE legends, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to claim that he would lay a beatdown on Christian Cage all over Columbus, Ohio.

"I hope he tries his hardest to "HURT ME" - I’m gonna kick this piece of sh*t’s a** all over Columbus, Ohio at #AEWDynamite tomorrow. F this CLP! @AEW @AEWonTV," tweeted Hardy.

You can check out his tweet HERE.

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

AEW star Matt Hardy has previously taken a shot at Christian Cage for staying retired for nine years

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 47-year-old star took some vicious digs at Captain Charisma. He started by calling the latter a "creepy little b***h."

Hardy then brought up Cage's in-ring retirement due to concussion-related issues and said it was "a little bump" on his head.

“And keep in mind Christian [Cage], I’m not a little b***h who had a little head injury and took 9 years off. Get your act together. You want to be tough, you want to be a legit wrestler, you want to be hardcore? Then don’t sit at home crying because you had a little bump on your head for nine years," said Matt Hardy.

It will be interesting to see how the match unfolds between the two stars on this week's edition of Dynamite and if Jungle Boy plays any role in it.

Do you think Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will interfere in the bout between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments section below!

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far