"Said I have a pretty neck" - WWE legend mockingly takes a dig at top AEW star allegedly being bitten during CM Punk backstage brawl

WWE legend Gerald Brisco seemingly poked fun at AEW star Kenny Omega, who reportedly got bitten during his brouhaha with CM Punk a few days ago.

Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) allegedly stormed aggressively into Punk's locker room following his controversial statements against them at the All Out media scrum.

Afterward, a fight reportedly broke out, which stated that Punk punched Matt and Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick, which allegedly gave him a "black eye." Steel's rage didn't end there as he had "pulled" Kenny's hair and "bitten" him.

Taking to Twitter, Brisco trolled the situation as he shared an "anecdote" from his WWE stint. The Hall of Famer disclosed that he was also masticated backstage by Gangrel.

For those unaware, Gangrel was a former WWE star who mainly used a vampire, gothic-like character.

"One time I got bit backstage but it’s cause Gangrel said I have a pretty neck," Brisco tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ @Fgbrisco One time I got bit backstage but it’s cause Gangrel said I have a pretty neck. 🧛‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ One time I got bit backstage but it’s cause Gangrel said I have a pretty neck. 🧛‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️

Following the backstage tussle, Punk, Omega, Steel and the Jackson brothers were all suspended.

Check out the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco hilariously threw shade at CM Punk's comments from All Out media scrum

This isn't the first time that Gerald Brisco has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving CM Punk, sarcastically.

Brisco recently chimed in on the AEW drama as he wondered what was happening in the company. The WWE legend jokingly claimed that Punk hates the Milwaukee Bucks, an NBA team, which was a subtle jab at the Young Bucks.

He also brought up retired actor Michael J. Fox, this time as a reference to Colt Cabana and his mother having a shared bank account.

Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ @Fgbrisco Somebody help me out here. What’s going on in AEW? CM Punk hates the Milwaukee Bucks cause Michael J Fox shares a bank account with his mom? Somebody help me out here. What’s going on in AEW? CM Punk hates the Milwaukee Bucks cause Michael J Fox shares a bank account with his mom?

Brisco joined several wrestling veterans who reacted to the CM Punk saga in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if other legendary figures will comment on the issue as well.

What are your thoughts on Gerald Brisco's new take on the CM Punk situation in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA