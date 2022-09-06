WWE legend mockingly enquires into controversial CM Punk incident following All Out

WWE legend Gerald Brisco poked fun at the latest controversy that took place after All Out involving CM Punk.

In the media scrum following the pay-per-view, Punk didn't hold back when addressing the Colt Cabana issue, claiming that his former friend was sharing a bank account with his mother.

The AEW World Champion then took a shot at the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega, stating that they "couldn't manage a target" as Executive Vice Presidents. He also went off on Hangman Page as he tagged him as "empty-headed" and "dumb f*ck."

Brisco noted this as he shared his two cents on Twitter in a sarcastic manner. The WWE Hall of Famer asked a question as to what was going on in AEW.

He proceeded to hilariously reference Punk's issue by mentioning the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks (a subtle shot at Young Bucks) and retired actor Michael J. Fox (a dig at Colt Cabana and his mom sharing a bank account), who has a foundation.

"Somebody help me out here. What’s going on in AEW? CM Punk hates the Milwaukee Bucks cause Michael J Fox shares a bank account with his mom?" Brisco tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Afterward, a melee reportedly commenced between Punk, The Elite (Young Bucks and Omega) and Ace Steel following the AEW World Champion's fiesty comments.

Several WWE stars reacted on the recent CM Punk drama in AEW

The controversial comments CM Punk made towards Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) and the succeeding alleged scuffle created buzz not only in AEW, but in WWE as well.

According to reports, various unnamed WWE Superstars felt that the Punk they really knew was slowly being unveiled in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Other superstars thought that The Second City Saint was trying to call the shots in the upstart company and that he's "selfish" and "arrogant."

As the backstage heat in AEW is apparently growing, it will be interesting to see if there are more developments centering on the issue.

What are your thoughts on Gerald Brisco's take on the CM Punk drama? Sound off in the comments section below.

