"He's a master of doing that" – WWE legend opens up about receiving texts from fans after Bryan Danielson's daunting leg trap incident

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and current AEW star Matt Hardy praised Bryan Danielson's recent work of manipulating the audience into believing he sustained a serious injury.

On the May 20, 2022, episode of AEW Rampage, Bryan and Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley wrestled Matt Sydal and Dante Martin, with BCC coming out on top.

After the bout, Danielson & Moxley were in a brawl with Jericho Appreciation Society, where amid the chaos, Bryan got his leg caught between the ring and the ramp. It made many fans suspect that the former WWE Champion had legitimately injured himself.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bryan Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the ramp during the #AEWRampage tapings. He was stuck for 10 minutes and was limping and falling over. Hopefully this is not a serious injury. Bryan Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the ramp during the #AEWRampage tapings. He was stuck for 10 minutes and was limping and falling over. Hopefully this is not a serious injury. https://t.co/F0xosWmjhy

However, according to Matt, this is just masterful character work by The American Dragon. Speaking on the Drinks with Johnny podcast, Hardy saw fans' reaction online and was amazed at the concern for Bryan's well-being:

“I mean there was even – I feel it was good for AEW Rampage. There was a thing where Bryan Danielson had his leg stuck between the ramp and the ring and people were freaking out about it. I got some people that texted me, ‘Oh my God, is Bryan Danielson all right?’ I was, like, ‘What?’ You know, I saw a video on the internet where people at the show were, like, ‘Oh my God, Bryan Danielson fell and his leg got trapped and they couldn’t get him out and he was in there for 15 minutes and hope they’re not gonna have to take off his leg,’ or whatever but, like, it’s one of those things where literally, his leg slid in there and then he just worked it the whole while and people – it’s as real as he makes them believe it is, you know? And he’s a master at doing that." (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Hardy backed up this statement, saying to manipulate the crowd the way that Danielson did is the new version of kayfabe:

"That’s the new kayfabe. Manipulating information that people really can’t be sure of the validity of, you know? That’s the new kayfabe now.” (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Bryan Danielson will compete in the second-ever Blood and Guts match

After the hellacious Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing 2022, the Blackpool Combat Club, along with Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston, want revenge on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

They've requested a rematch against Jericho's group, only this time it'll take place in the double-ringed structure AEW fans have come to know as Blood and Guts.

The match has been officially penciled in for the June 29 edition of Dynamite when AEW makes its first appearance in Detroit, Michigan. It comes just three days after the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, where Jon Moxley will compete for the Interim AEW World Championship.

At the time of writing, Danielson doesn't have a match set for Forbidden Door. However, given his desire to wrestle the best wrestlers in the world, he's sure to feature on the card in one capacity or another.

