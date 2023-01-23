WWE Legend reacts to 5-year anniversary of his match against Bray Wyatt on RAW

Bray Wyatt has had numerous battles during his time in WWE. The Eater of Worlds has faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of the business. AEW star Matt Hardy was one of them.

Towards the end of 2017, the former WWE Champion and Matt Hardy engaged in a feud on RAW. On the 25th Anniversary episode of RAW, Bray Wyatt defeated Matt Hardy. The latter defeated the former in a rematch at Elimination Chamber.

The former Hardy Family Office leader acknowledged their match at RAW 25 on Twitter.

"5 years ago today, says the 'net..#BrayWyatt #ICOPRO #Jan22," Matt Hardy tweeted.

They had an Ultimate Deletion match on RAW in March. After an interference from Shelton Benjamin, the tag team legend came out on top. Wyatt was thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation and showed up at WrestleMania 34 to help Matt win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

They formed a tag team following WrestleMania and were often referred to as The Deleters of Worlds. The team participated in a tournament for the vacant RAW Tag Team Championship and also defeated Cesaro and Sheamus at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia to win the titles. However, they lost the titles at Extreme Rules to The B-Team's Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt was shockingly released in 2021 despite being a major star in WWE. At Extreme Rules 2022, he made a spectacular return. A month later, he began feuding with LA Knight. The two will square off in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble LA Knight promo from SmackDown Lowdown. He ain't buying into anything from the Bray Wyatt world.





Ahead of their match, LA Knight sent a message to his upcoming opponent on SmackDown LowDown.

"You serious right now? How does that affect my preparation? Does that change anything when a guy brings out a couple of little puppets? Ohh, that's cool. Great. Grown man playing with puppets. Good for him. Tell you what, why he's playing with puppets. He's only got eight days and in eight days he finds out that everything that he's built up means nothing."

It will be interesting to see how the match plays out and which form Bray Wyatt will take. He is no stranger to gimmick matches, having wrestled in a Swamp Fight and Firefly Funhouse Match before.

