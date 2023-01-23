"Grown man playing with puppets" - Top WWE star buries the return of Bray Wyatt's new character

WWE Superstar LA Knight shared his thoughts on the return of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House character.

Last week on SmackDown, the former Universal Champion brought back the iconic character for the first time since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules in October last year. Wyatt interrupted LA Knight after the latter's match against Greg Jones on the blue brand before firing a warning shot at his opponent.

Speaking about the incident on SmackDown LowDown, LA Knight stated that he's unfazed by the different personas of Bray Wyatt.

"You serious right now? How does that affect my preparation? Does that change anything when a guy brings out a couple of little puppets? Ohh, that's cool. Great. Grown man playing with puppets. Good for him. Tell you what, why he's playing with puppets. He's only got eight days and in eight days he finds out that everything that he's built up means nothing."

The 40-year-old added stressed that he'll get the job done at Royal Rumble in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

"He wanted to walk his way into my life, he wanted to walk his way into my path and now he's gonna find out it doesn't end well. It doesn't end well at all because at the Royal Rumble, Pitch Black match, gets strapped on his head for his troubles, BFT, and ain't nobody talking about Bray Wyatt. They're talking about one thing with everybody saying LA Knight."

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble LA Knight promo from SmackDown Lowdown. He ain't buying into anything from the Bray Wyatt world.



WWE veteran believes Bray Wyatt has not excited fans about his match

Bray Wyatt recently cut a promo on WWE SmackDown where he spoke about himself and teased the return of an old gimmick. He did not shed much light on his ongoing feud with LA Knight and mentioned Knight's name just once throughout the promo.

On an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, former WWE manager Jim Cornette said:

"He mentioned LA Knight's name once in this promo saying 'When the lights go out you should run.' So apparently it's going to be a dark match of some description with very faint lighting, otherwise we have no idea what the rules are or the stipulations or whatever and he didn't spend at all getting us excited about it, did he?" [1:24-1:52]

The Eater of the Worlds is no stranger to strange gimmick matches. The first-ever Pitch Black match is set to continue that trend.

Who do you think will win the Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight? Sound off in the comment section

