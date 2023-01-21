"Didn't spend at all getting us excited about it" - WWE veteran suggests Bray Wyatt has failed to hype up his upcoming match with LA Knight

Bray Wyatt's first official match will take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event against LA Knight.

After weeks of build-up, the two popular superstars will collide in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. This will be Wyatt's first televised match since returning to WWE in October 2022 at Extreme Rules.

On last week's episode of the Friday Night show, Wyatt delivered a promo from his famous wooden rocking chair. He made it clear that LA Knight was in for a fight when he stepped into their Pitch Black match at the Rumble.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette discussed Wyatt's promo from last week's episode of SmackDown. He stated how Wyatt mentioned Knight's name just once throughout the entire promo.

Jim Cornette further suggested that the former Universal Champion failed to hype up his return match.

"He mentioned LA Knight's name once in this promo saying 'When the lights go out you should run.' So apparently it's going to be a dark match of some description with very faint lighting, otherwise we have no idea what the rules are or the stipulations or whatever and he didn't spend at all getting us excited about it, did he?" said Jim Cornette. [1:24-1:52]

Bray Wyatt has sent numerous cryptic messages to LA Knight

Bray Wyatt's upcoming match with LA Knight has been hyped-up for numerous weeks. The two men have been going back and forth with promos.

WWE recently uploaded an advertisement featuring Wyatt, who warned his rival in a cryptic message. He said:

"What happens when there is nowhere left to run? Nowhere left to hide. When all the lights are turned out and your entire world goes dark."

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Wyatt's mind games continued as he brought back the Firefly Fun House for the first time since returning to WWE.

Wyatt interrupted LA Knight, who had a match with Greg Jones on this week's show and cut another cryptic promo.

