Bray Wyatt sent an ominous message before the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble next weekend.

Wyatt returned to the company in October 2022 at the conclusion of the Extreme Rules premium live event. He has been continuously interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy during his promos ever since.

Uncle Howdy interrupted Bray and LA Knight on the December 30th edition of SmackDown and planted The Eater of Worlds with a Sister Abigail. LA Knight scampered out of the ring and looked on in disbelief.

On January 28th, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will compete in WWE's first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. It will be Wyatt's first televised match since his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. WWE uploaded an advertisement for the match today and Bray delivered an ominous message.

"What happens when there is nowhere left to run? Nowhere left to hide. When all the lights are turned out and your entire world goes dark," said Bray Wyatt. [00:02 - 00:15]

WWE Universe reacts to the advertisement for the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Many wrestling fans simply have no idea what to expect in the Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble next Saturday.

One Twitter user joked that the promotion will have to announce who won the match since nobody in the audience will be able to watch if the lights are out.

chrisgrutt1 @chrisgrutt1 @WWE @MountainDew If it’s pitch black are they just going to tell us who won since, well, it’s pitch black @WWE @MountainDew If it’s pitch black are they just going to tell us who won since, well, it’s pitch black

Another wrestling fan claimed that the match at Royal Rumble is going to be one of the weirdest matches of all-time given the circumstances.

Some wrestling fans are hopeful that Bray and Alexa Bliss will finally reunite at the premium live event next weekend. Bliss is scheduled to battle Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble but has been caught off guard by the mind games played on her by Uncle Howdy.

Several fans have suggested that Bray's alter ego, The Fiend, will return during the Pitch Black match and possibly reunite with Alexa Bliss.

James Grant @JamesGr31385075 @DakotaKaiEra @WWE @MountainDew I sense a demon coming. It only takes time....and seeing some red color on Bray's lantern at 19 seconds in the video makes me smile. @DakotaKaiEra @WWE @MountainDew I sense a demon coming. It only takes time....and seeing some red color on Bray's lantern at 19 seconds in the video makes me smile. https://t.co/K4xZP56X7T

LA Knight recently shared that he has no clue how the Pitch Black match is going to work next weekend. It will be interesting to see if anything memorable happens in the clash and if either superstar will also be an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Do you think The Fiend will return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

