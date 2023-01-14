"I don't know how that's going to work" - Current WWE star reflects on his bizarre match against Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique stars in modern WWE history. The Eater of Worlds has been involved in highly bizarre matches and segments. He will do so again when he faces LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The former Wyatt Family leader was surprisingly released from the company back in July 2021. However, he made his return on October 8, 2022 at Extreme Rules after weeks of WWE airing strange vignettes and displaying QR codes related to Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, LA Knight discussed his upcoming match against the former world champion. It will be a first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

"The pitch black match. You know, I think it's something new in the making there. There was something to the point where I was like, I don't know what the hell this is. I don't know what the hell this is going to be, but every indication that I've been given is this going to be kick a** street fight. It's going to basically be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be. I don't know how that's going to work. I don't know what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is this is just going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble," LA Knight said. (18:21 - 19:07)

How did Bray Wyatt's feud against LA Knight start in WWE?

Bray Wyatt was interrupted by Uncle Howdy during one of his first promos after returning to the company. He, in return, interrupted LA Knight during a backstage segment and headbutted the former IMPACT Wrestling star on the November 11 episode of SmackDown.

In subsequent weeks, LA Knight called out out Wyatt multiple times and asserted that his mind games won't work on him. Uncle Howdy made multiple appearances during their confrontations. But on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Uncle Howdy turned on Bray Wyatt by attacking him with a Sister Abigail.

Shortly after, a Pitch Black Match was announced between Wyatt and LA Knight for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

