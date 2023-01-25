WWE legend reacts to Mark Briscoe's inaugural AEW match on Dynamite 

Last week, AEW President Tony Khan announced Jay Briscoe's (real name Jamin Pugh) untimely passing. Recently, things took a turn in the promotion's favor when Khan announced Mark Briscoe's inaugural match on the promotion for this week. Bully Ray instantly took to Twitter to express his reaction to the announcement.

All Elite Wrestling is the parent company for ROH. Their television partner, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), were not too keen about having a public tribute for Jay Briscoe on TV. However, The Young Bucks recently stated that Tony Khan had been on a persistent streak with WBD to add The Briscoes to the roster.

Mark Briscoe will go up against Jay Lethal on what would have been Jay Briscoe's 39th birthday. Like many others, Lethal had a good relationship with the brothers and occasionally competed with them on the independent circuit.

WWE legend Bully Ray, who has always been vocal about the happenings of the industry, reacted to Tony Khan's announcement with a gif expressing respect.

Mark Briscoe released an official statement via a friend's Facebook Live on his brother's passing.

Tony Khan and AEW have allegedly taken multiple initiatives to assist Jay Briscoe's family

Following last week's edition of Dynamite, a special tribute by AEW stars to Jay Briscoe was taped. The Young Bucks highlighted their attempts to get The Briscoe Brothers signed with the promotion.

On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, Conrad Thompson stated that Tony Khan was catering to the family's needs in this dire hour, but was not the type of person who wanted praise for his good deeds:

"I don't mean to betray any confidences, but let me say this. There is lots of rumors and innuendo from really good sources that Tony Khan is who we thought he was and he's going to do the right thing by that family as well. I don't think he would necessarily want anybody to know that information, and I know it's not your [Tony Schiavone] place to talk about it, but I will say that for all the criticism that gets thrown around 'Tony this, Tony that.' When the chips are down, he's a dude."

Tony Khan @TonyKhan In addition to matches filmed tonight for the first Celebration of

Jay Briscoe's Life, this first tribute show will include people talking about their experiences with

Jamin Pugh + classic matches from

Jay Briscoe's legendary career, coming soon to ROH YouTube +

free on HonorClub In addition to matches filmed tonight for the first Celebration ofJay Briscoe's Life, this first tribute show will include people talking about their experiences withJamin Pugh + classic matches fromJay Briscoe's legendary career, coming soon to ROH YouTube +free on HonorClub

The AEW President confirmed Jay Briscoe's passing via social media and cited his aim to help the family in whichever way possible.

What do you think of Mark Briscoe's upcoming AEW debut this week? Sound off in the comments below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes