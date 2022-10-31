The Undertaker's gimmick in WWE has been through a diverse transformation over the years since his early career. From the dark, mysterious character with a brimmed hat and an urn, to The American Bada** entering the arena on his motorcycle. Matt Hardy recently cited his favorite Undertaker gimmick.

The Deadman is a household name in the industry and was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. His three-decade-long career enabled him to be a trailblazer and an inspiration to many upcoming talents. Taker was among the few other WWE stars who wished Matt Hardy congratulations on his 30th anniversary in the industry.

On the recent edition of Ask Matt Hardy Anything: The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about the varied transition of the character and which one he liked the most:

"He was great when he did, you know, the biker taker, and you know big evil, what not," said Hardy. "I know he enjoyed it because it gave him a chance to like really be him and express his personality which was very similar to how he was, you know a lot of the true you know, Mark Callaway shined in that character, but I love the original version with the long chilling entrance where he takes I mean that's like it would give you chills." (26:00 - 26:23)

Check out the entire video below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Matt Hardy felt The Undertaker's iconic WWE streak ending was just right

The Undertaker faced many notable names during his WWE tenure. His undefeated WrestleMania streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy a few months ago, Hardthat thetated the continuous streak would have been pointless:

''You know, I mean looking back and considering what Brock has done since then, it does not bother me,'' Hardy added. ''I mean you could have had the streak go on forever but at the end of the day if he just retires with the streak then like nobody gets anything out of it.''

Taker has officially retired from in-ring competition but has often voiced his interest in potentially returning to the squared circle for another match. His last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Would you like to see The Undertaker make a WWE return for one last match? Sound off in the comments.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit Ask Matt Hardy Anything | The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes