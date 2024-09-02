WWE legend reveals what makes Orange Cassidy "different" from other AEW stars

Orange Cassidy has been with AEW since 2019. He is undoubtedly one of its most popular stars and has also held the AEW International Championship twice. His character is unique, and since he portrays it so convincingly, he has received special praise from fans and professionals.

Recently, the legendary Rob Van Dam revealed that he is an admirer of The King of Sloth Style. On the One Of A Kind podcast, the former WWE Champion said Cassidy's nonchalant attitude made him different from the rest of AEW's roster. He believed that the promotion's stars played egocentric gimmicks, unlike the former International Champion.

Furthermore, Van Dam mentioned that he saw glimpses of himself in the 40-year-old wrestler.

"Everybody is just, 'I'm the best, I'm the best, I'm the best,' except maybe Orange Cassidy. That's what makes him different. And when he goes, 'I don't care.' I mean, I feel like he took a piece of me, and took it, and then really went with it. And I like that part of them that's different," Rob Van Dam said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Orange Cassidy on the dissolution of Best Friends

Orange Cassidy was once part of Best Friends. Besides him, the now-defunct stable consisted of Kris Statlander, Wheeler Yuta, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor.

Best Friends disbanded earlier this year, and Cassidy found it hard to deal with it since he spent a long time in Beretta and Taylor's company. He candidly spoke about the situation in a YouTube interview with Stephanie Chase.

"It was difficult because I've been around Trent and Chuck for the majority of my career, and to not have them with me does feel like I'm in some type of weird, unchartered territory," he said.

Cassidy is currently a member of the faction called The Conglomeration alongside Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii.

