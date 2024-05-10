WWE legend reveals if Tony Khan will ever wrestle in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan shocked the wrestling world last month when he participated in a major in-ring angle for the company he launched in 2019. This led to obvious speculation on a potential match for the boss, and now former AEW star WWE legend Matt Hardy has offered his unique perspective.

Khan is a lifelong pro wrestling fan but never gave in-ring action a try. The AEW CEO previously stated in interviews that he did not want to write himself into the storylines as a character, and just this week he made very telling remarks on a potential match.

Now that The New Elite has taken out Khan and Kenny Omega, there's increased speculation on the 41-year-old lacing up his boots. However, many wrestlers, including Matt Hardy, do not believe that the AEW honcho will wrestle inside the squared circle.

Big Money Matt discussed his former employer on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and reiterated how he does not see the sports executive working an actual match.

"I don't... no, Tony won’t wrestle. Tony won’t wrestle, but I think he will be involved outside the ring at some point. He’ll run. He'll do something at some point, where he will interact within the context of a wrestling match. That would be my guess," Matt Hardy said. [From 1:05:39 to 1:06:00]

Matt Hardy officially left AEW last month as his contract expired and he chose not to renew. He is currently working with TNA but is open to other opportunities.

AEW Double Or Nothing updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will present the sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

After weeks of speculation, the third Anarchy In The Arena match has been booked for DoN. The match will see Team AEW's Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Eddie Kingston take on The New Elite's Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

The inaugural Anarchy In The Arena was held at DoN 2022, with The Jericho Appreciation Society defeating The Blackpool Combat Club. The company held the second Anarchy match at DoN 2023, but this time The BCC defeated The Elite.

AEW has made four more matches official for Double Or Nothing 2024 as of this writing. The title matches are Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb, TBS Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné, International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay, and World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage.