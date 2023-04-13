WWE legend Ric Flair breaks silence after being namedropped on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently namedropped on AEW Dynamite, prompting him to respond on Twitter.

Sting referenced Ric Flair this week during his promo against MJF. The Icon did not hesitate to credit The Nature Boy as a major reason behind the former's success. He also appreciated Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall, who he worked with during his stint with the New World Order stable.

Ric Flair took notice of the segment, responding to the praise on Twitter with two posts.

"@Sting, The Respect Is Mutual! Love You My Friend! #AEWDynamite."

"You Actually EARNED MY RESPECT For Being The Man You ARE @Sting!"

The WWE Hall of Famer had previously commented on Sting's first world title win

Sting and Ric Flair's history goes back to their time in WCW, where the latter dropped his title to the Icon for the first time.

Sting's first WCW World Championship win undeniably gave him a massive push, which snowballed into a spectacular career. Speaking on the Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast, The Nature Boy revealed that he had insisted on the title being passed to Sting instead of Lex Luger.

"I'll tell you something else that happened. And I feel bad about it, but I don't feel bad because I kept my word. Jim Herd said, 'let's put the belt on Luger.' And I said I promised Sting. It was just a one-minute conversation. I said this is the guy. We built him so far, don't let him down. You know, when he comes back, he needs, just like he was never gone. I think that was the right thing, and I'll stand by that forever," said Flair.

The decision by the WWE legend proved to be a major reason for Sting to get over with the fans. Now, it remains to be seen what The Icon has in store for everyone before his eventual retirement.

