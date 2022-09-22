WWE legend's daughter reacts to Saraya (FKA Paige) making AEW debut on Dynamite

Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE legend Mick Foley, has shared her reaction to the AEW debut of Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

In the penultimate match, Toni Storm retained her Interim AEW Women's Title in a grueling four-way match against Serena Deeb, Britt Baker, and Athena. But Saraya stole the show as she shockingly came out of the tunnel, much to the thunderous pop from the New York City crowd.

Even Storm, Baker, Deeb, Athena, Reba, and Jamie Hayter had their jaws dropped upon the two-time Divas Champion's arrival.

Saraya's debut instantly became the talk of the town as several reactions flooded social media. One of them was Noelle Foley, who took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

Mick Foley's daughter wasn't just surprised; her heart melted upon seeing the former Paige step foot in an AEW ring for the first time.

It will be interesting to see if there will be more reactions to Saraya's unexpected AEW debut, especially from her peers and contemporaries.

What was your reaction to Saraya debuting in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

