WWE legend's epic response to a fan saying top star has more 5-star matches than AEW's CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle combined

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently had a brutal response to a fan comparing Will Ospreay to AEW star CM Punk and WWE legends John Cena and Kurt Angle.

Ospreay has featured in three five-star singles matches in August 2022 - against Shingo Takagi, Kazuchika Okada, and Ricky Knight Jr. His fourth for the month came during the trios bout on the latest edition of Dynamite, where he teamed up with Aussie Open to take on Death Triangle.

Recently, a Twitter user stated that Will Ospreay has had more five-star matches in one month than CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle combined. WWE veteran Kevin Nash noticed the tweet and seemingly took a shot at Ospreay, bringing up his merchandise sales compared to the three legends:

"How's his merchandise sales?" tweeted Nash.

Will Ospreay and Aussie Open had a confrontation with The Elite after last week's AEW Dynamite went off the air

On last week's Wednesday night show, Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis faced Pac, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix in the semi-finals of the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

The United Empire picked up the victory after Kip Sabian attacked Pac at ringside. Will Ospreay took advantage of the distraction to pin Fenix after hitting the Oz Cutter. Shortly after, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks came out and had a staredown with the NJPW faction.

After the show went off the air, Omega took some jibes at Ospreay and wondered if the latter could handle the "big leagues":

"Tell these people how you feel. Thank these people for giving us their time tonight. Now that you guys are in the big leagues, that’s just one of your daily duties. See if you can handle the responsibility, Will. Hopefully you can handle it a little better than filling my shoes in New Japan," said Omega.

The Aerial Assassin responded by sending a stern warning to The Elite ahead of their match on this week's Dynamite:

"Face it, you guys have built a wonderful empire here, but it wouldn’t be this good because you invited me to come over here. Money where your mouth is. Next week, United Empire vs. The Elite," Ospreay said.

Following the heated altercation last week, it will be interesting to see which faction advances to the finals of the trios tournament at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

