WWE legend says "never say never" on possible match against Edge and Christian after 2 decades

WWE legend Matt Hardy teased wrestling Edge and his former tag team partner Christian Cage after over two decades.

The Hardy Boyz and The former World Heavyweight Champions were part of the Stamford-based promotion for a little over two decades. During their time, they faced each other in several matches, including singles and tag team bouts. The last time the two teams faced each other was back in 2001 at the fourth annual Brian Pillman Memorial Show.

A fan recently asked Matt Hardy on Twitter if he and his brother Jeff Hardy would ever wrestle the team of the Rated-R Superstar and Christian Cage.

Hardy replied by hinting that there is always a possibility of the two teams facing each other once again.

"Never say never in the crazy world of pro wrestling," Matt Hardy tweeted.

Matt Hardy wants to face Edge and Christian one last time in AEW

The AEW star had previously opened up about his feud with the Rated-R Superstar and Captain Charisma during an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

Hardy mentioned that it would be a perfect way to end his career by having one last match with the former WWE World Tag Team Champions.

"Our rivalry is just so iconic. I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, having one last match with those guys," Matt Hardy said.

Prior to this episode, Hardy had mentioned to Muscle Man Malcolm that he believes that if Edge does show up on AEW, it would be a magical moment to compete against him and Cage in a tag team match.

“You hear this all the time, but people say if the stars and planets align, you know, my brother comes back, everything’s good, I hear people say all the time, oh my god, we’d love to see Edge come and do one last Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. That would be a pretty magical moment," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Hardy recently reunited with his brother in AEW. The two are set to take on the Firm inside The Hardy Compound this Friday night at Rampage.

Would you like to see the Rated-R Superstar in the Jacksonville-based promotion?

