WWE legend says there could be "some unintended consequences" if Tony Khan signs 2-time Universal Champion to AEW 

AEW President Tony Khan has been paying close attention to Goldberg's status since his WWE contract expired late last year. However, Eric Bischoff has warned the head honcho against signing the former two-time Universal Champion.

Da Man last wrestled against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, which many thought would be his swansong. Despite a fitting end to his WWE stint, the Hall of Famer recently opened up about having a last hurrah.

The news of his free agency has seemingly garnered interest from various companies. Interestingly, he has received an offer to wrestle in Israel.

Speaking on the Strictly Business w/Eric Bischoff podcast, the former RAW general manager asserted that the AEW locker room would be envious if Mr. Khan inks a lucrative deal with Goldberg:

"Guess what's gonna happen to [the roster's] morale when a guy like Bill Goldberg comes strutting in with a $5 or $7 million a year contract? Guess what happens to everybody else that's been in the witness protection program for the last year and a half that can't get a phone call returned or an email responded to who are just sitting at home, they're getting a check, and then they get up in the morning, and they read that Bill Goldberg's coming to AEW," Bischoff said. (00:49:41 onwards)

Bischoff added that there could be some "unintended consequences" to this potential dream AEW signing:

"Now, obviously, we don't know if that's gonna happen, but if that were to happen, yes, there's a lot of opportunity, but there are some unintended consequences that come along as well."

Booker T reacts to the possibility of seeing WWE legend Goldberg in AEW

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wouldn't mind seeing Da Man sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT commentator stated that Goldberg should work with Mr. Khan as long as he's not putting himself in harm's way:

"If Goldberg's contract [is expired] and he's a free agent now, he can do whatever he wants. If Tony Khan wants to call him and offer him a big enough check for him to come in there and do something relatively small where he's not gonna put himself in harm's way, why not go pick it up? Why not? It's just the name of the game," Booker said.

Apparently, Swerve Strickland has fueled rumors of The Myth's potential AEW arrival. He hinted at retiring the 56-year-old WWE legend should he make the move in the future.

