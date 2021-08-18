WWE legend sends a message to AEW fans in support of Chris Jericho 

Dustin Rhodes recently sent out a message to fans in Houston, asking them to support Chris Jericho during his match on this week's AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday night's show, Jericho will lock horns with his long-time rival MJF, hoping to put his differences with The Pinnacle leader to rest once and for all. Le Champion and The Salt of The Earth's match is several months in the making, and the crowd is sure to be on their toes during the clash.

There's also an intriguing stipulation, according to which Jericho will not be permitted to use his theme song 'Judas' during his entrance. Though many AEW fans are disappointed over being unable to groove to the chartbuster, Dustin Rhodes has urged the Houston crowd to sing in support of Jericho:

"Houston Texas you ready!! Sing Judas loud! #AEWDynamite@aew TOMORROW NIGHT!!! Don't miss," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

Even AEW's official Twitter handle recently posted the lyrics to 'Judas,' which drew a typically heated response from MJF, threatening to send a legal notice to the promotion.

What else will go down at this week's AEW Dynamite?

While the MJF vs. Chris Jericho match is sure to be the biggest talking point ahead of AEW Dynamite, there are also a few other notable bouts lined up for the show.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will defend their titles against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The match, announced on last week's Dynamite, is sure to be a fun back-and-forth high-flying contest.

Apart from that, Sting will be wrestling on AEW Dynamite for the first time, where he'll team up with Darby Allin to take on 2.0's Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

Lastly, Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears will look to settle their differences in a singles clash, after which Guevara will also make an announcement.

Here's the updated card for AEW Dynamite:

- AEW World Tag Titles: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express - Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara + an announcement from Sammy - MJF vs. Chris Jericho - Texas Tornado tag match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee)

