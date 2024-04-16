WWE legend shares a cryptic post after Uncle Howdy tease on RAW

A WWE legend has stirred up speculations by sharing a cryptic post tied to the latest Uncle Howdy tease on Monday Night RAW. The star in question is Matt Hardy.

As The New Day made its entrance on the April 15, 2024, episode of the flagship show, the video feed experienced a glitch, and a QR code was seen to pop up. The code led fans to a puzzle, directing them to a video with several mysterious phrases.

Speculations indicate that the glitch and the code were yet another tease for Uncle Howdy's return, which was first hinted at in the documentary of the late WWE superstar Bray Wyatt. In an intriguing move, Matt Hardy took to X/Twitter to share a clip of the QR code from RAW.

The North Carolina native is a former tag partner of The Eater of Worlds and could potentially be teasing an alliance with Uncle Howdy.

The Sensei of Mattitude recently departed from All Elite Wrestling after a four-year tenure.

Eric Bischoff reflected on Matt Hardy potentially returning to WWE

Matt Hardy officially became a free agent when he refused to re-sign with AEW earlier this month. His brother, Jeff Hardy, is reportedly still under contract with the Tony Khan-led company. Nonetheless, many fans are eager to see The Hardys return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Eric Bischoff shared his insight on the topic recently on an episode of 83 Weeks. The former RAW General Manager spoke approvingly of the prospect of the former Team Xtreme finishing their careers in WWE.

Bischoff clarified, however, that the Stamford-based promotion may not be interested in bringing back Matt Hardy as a singles star.

"Oh it would be a beautiful setup if that's possible. It's kind of what I was asking about, why I was asking about Jeff. Matt going back to WWE on his own I think is less likely, Matt and Jeff if Jeff's available, more likely... Because of what you just said, and I did think about that you know last match, kind of send-off retirement, but definitely could see that."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Hardy, who is currently exploring his options as a free agent.

Thoughts on Matt Hardy's AEW run? Sound off below!

