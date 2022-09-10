"It certainly took people by surprise" - WWE Legend shares honest thoughts on Tony Khan's decisions for Dynamite amidst recent tensions in AEW

Former WWE Star Matt Hardy has praised Tony Khan for reshuffling the deck before Dynamite while dealing with the ongoing turmoil in AEW.

Following CM Punk’s comments during the All Out media scrum, Punk and the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) were allegedly involved in a backstage brawl.

On the next episode of Dynamite after the All Out, Tony Khan made some major decisions by stripping CM Punk and the Elite of their AEW World Championship and Trios Championships respectively.

The All Elite President announced a brand new Grand Slam tournament to crown the new world champion. The Death Triangle also became the new Trios Champions by defeating the Best Friends on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE United States champion commented on the situation and opined that TK was spot on in his decision.

"It certainly took people by surprise, especially because we did a complete refresh on the Dynamite that followed because we reset our champions. I thought Tony Khan did a good job reshuffling the deck and giving a great Dynamite." [H/T - Fightful]

Bully Ray criticizes Tony Khan's announcement on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

While Matt Hardy praised Khan's decision to reset the AEW World and Trios Champions, WWE legend Bully Ray had the opposite opinion.

Speaking about TK's backstage promo on the Busted Open podcast, he highlighted that Khan forgot to hit the five W's in pro wrestling.

"He [Tony Khan] never acknowledged anything and that's... I just think that in pro wrestling we have a responsibility to hit the 'who, what, when, where and why.' Last night I would have just liked to hear Tony say why, even if it was in corporate language."

In pursuit to determine the new world champion, Bryan Danielson is scheduled to face Chris Jericho in one semi-final while Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara are set to square off in the other.

