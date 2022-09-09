"Never acknowledged anything" - WWE veteran criticizes Tony Khan's segment on AEW Dynamite; compares to incident with popular SmackDown personality

WWE veteran Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) is not a big fan of Tony Khan's segment on the latest AEW Dynamite.

This week's episode of Dynamite featured a massive announcement from the All Elite President. Tony Khan declared that the AEW World and Trios Championships had been vacated, with plans immediately in motion to crown the new champions.

Khan gave no reason behind this, even though the pro wrestling world is currently rife with rumors of the suspension of CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks), the former world and trios champions, following a brawl.

Speaking about the promo on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated what he thought Tony had done wrong.

"He [Tony Khan] never acknowledged anything and that's... I just think that in pro wrestling we have a responsibility to hit the 'who, what, when, where and why.' Last night I would have just liked to hear Tony say why, even if it was in corporate language." [9:00 - 9:17]

He further compared Tony Khan's handling of the situation to how Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon managed similar incidents.

"You know Paul [Heyman] went into the ring and said 'Sabu f**ked over ECW.' That's Paul's way of doing it. Vince had his way of doing things. I would have liked to see Tony with his uber-corporate structure that's behind AEW say, 'due to unforseen circumstances,'" Bully Ray added. [9:18 - 9:34]

As of now, there are no more follow-ups from official sources. Sportskeeda will monitor the situation and provide updates when they become available.

New AEW Trios champions have been crowned on Dynamite

With Tony Khan's announcement of the World and Trios Titles being vacated, a new team has been crowned the Trios Champions on Dynamite.

This week, the Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fénix, Penta El Zero Miedo) faced Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) in a tag team match to bag the coveted belts.

While both teams looked fiercely committed to winning the titles, PAC took down Chuck Taylor to win the match and titles.

The World Championship tournament is underway as well. After defeating Hangman Page in the quarterfinals, Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho in the semifinals of next week's Dynamite.

In the other semifinal, Jon Moxley will battle the winner of Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara from this week's Rampage. The finals will be held on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. It remains to be seen who bags the top prize of the promotion.

Do you think Bully Ray is right in his assessment? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add a H/T for the transcription.

