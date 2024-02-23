WWE legend shares scary update on Jeff Hardy

A WWE legend recently provided an update on Jeff Hardy, who has been the talk of the town lately after his brutal match on this past week's AEW Rampage.

Jeff Hardy competed in a No Disqualifications match against Sammy Guevara at this week's edition of Rampage. However, during the match, Guevara landed knee-first from the top rope on Hardy's head. The spot has received major criticism from fans and wrestling veterans all over social media as they have bashed the company as well as Sammy Guevara for being unsafe.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff reviewed Dave Meltzer's report and claimed Hardy's injury is a mess.

"I think Dave Meltzer reported the finish went according to plan and it's not that big of an injury. I have heard substantially the opposite," he said. "It's a mess." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Eric Bischoff slammed AEW after the Sammy Guevara and Jeff Hardy botch

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the botched spot between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara during their No Disqualification match on Rampage.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he's concerned for Hardy and shared his thoughts on the botch:

"Very concerned for Jeff. He took that knee right to the side of the face. I don't know where it actually hit him, but it looked to me like it planted right on his cheekbone, his temple. That's a lot of power coming down off, that's a lot of weight coming down off that top turnbuckle and there's nowhere for Jeff's head to go. So, fearful clearly, I didn't really ask myself why. But I think your observation's probably mostly correct. Part of it is too because of the nature of what AEW finds appealing is so much of the high risk, justified 'this is awesome' chants, which usually are a result of something really, really high-risk and stupid. That's what they're going for. I think the talent probably feels like they've got to go to an extreme to get over."

Bischoff continued:

"Particularly cos you're wrestling in front of 2000 people on a television show. The audience isn't into your sh*t at all from the opening match on. It's like wrestling in front of a high school cafeteria crowd. That makes it harder for talent and they push even further and they do things that are even riskier to try to overcome that issue." [H/T:Sescoops]

Jeff Hardy was said to be fine after the match. However, this was not the first time a move has not gone according to plan in AEW. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan handles the situation in the future.

