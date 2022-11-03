WWE legend surprisingly offers Tony Khan some crucial advice after harshly criticizing the AEW product

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have traded a few heated words over the past few months, but now the former WCW President has shared some advice for the AEW President.

AEW has a slew of producers backstage with decades of experience between them. Notably, some of these personnel are former wrestling veterans or worked alongside legends of the industry. One of AEW's Vice Presidents, Kevin Sullivan (not to be confused with the legendary booker), once helped Eric Bischoff while he was still booking TNA.

Speaking on the recent episode of his 83Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled a process he went through with Sullivan that he believes Tony Khan should adopt.

"[He] has a show bible that we presented to Spike TV before it became Paramount," Bischoff said. "That was something that I felt was absolutely necessary for TNA to do in order to grow its audience ... ask Kevin to see that bible. Because in that bible you will see ... the top four stories, that are essentially driving your business, I had those storylines broken down three months at a time."

Bischoff continued, noting that he presented this "show bible" to the network once a quarter, so they could be familiar with what would happen on the show.

"So the network could get behind what we were doing, and knew what they could promote and what they should invest their promotional resources into," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

AEW recently added fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as both an in-ring performer and the official AEW Director of Business Development. Could the inclusion of Jarrett help Khan reach the point Eric Bischoff seemingly hopes for?

Despite the WWE Hall of Famer's more positive tone this time around, Eric Bischoff recently clapped back hard at Tony Khan's remarks

Tony Khan recently responded to some criticism that Eric Bischoff made about AEW's storytelling, and for once Khan didn't pull any punches towards the WWE legend.

Khan pointed out that he felt that WCW's storytelling - which Bischoff was in charge of - was far better when there was very little to none of it.

Bischoff, however, didn't simply take the response lying down, as he questioned Tony Khan's judgment on the matter:

"It makes no sense that every match should have a story, but your main event, your top three or four matches, better have. That is my comment. AEW is flat. You can spin in, turn it inside out, microwave it, whatever the f**k you want to do, but Brandon Thurston puts up the graph and shows you and all you have to do is take a look at AEW's record for the last six-eight months. It's flat." [H/T: Fightful]

While most fans might not agree with the WWE Hall of Famer, does Eric Bischoff actually have the best intentions for AEW despite being harsh or is he simply hating on the product?

