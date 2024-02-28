WWE legend teases massive betrayal ahead of AEW Revolution 2024

A WWE Hall of Famer has teased a shocking betrayal ahead of this Sunday night's much-anticipated AEW Revolution 2024. The person in question is Ric Flair, who has teased betraying his long-time friend and legendary rival Sting.

The Nature Boy and The Icon are no strangers to each other, having had a storied rivalry back in the 80s and 90s in NWA and WCW. They even revisited their feud in TNA for a short period in the mid-2010s to diminishing returns. Ric Flair and Sting crossed paths again in AEW as friends when it was revealed that the latter would bid goodbye to the wrestling business at Revolution 2024.

However, days ahead of the pay-per-view, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has teased going heel by aligning with The Young Bucks, who are set to take on Sting and Darby Allin at the March 03 PPV. Now, Flair has dropped another hint at betraying The Icon by sharing an old clip of him beating down the latter alongside his Four Horseman stablemates on Twitter.

"That’s Enough Talking! WOOOOO!" tweeted Flair.

AEW star Thunder Rosa also believes Ric Flair will soon show his true colors

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa predicted that The Nature Boy could soon get back to his nefarious ways and betray Sting. The AEW star explained that Flair could be tired of being sidelined and align with The Young Bucks to put himself in a prominent spot in the storyline. She said:

"I think the only way that it could make more sense would be for him to join forces with the evil guys, The Young Bucks. I mean, think about it; if you wanna get more involved with it, instead of just being the cheerful Ric Flair, 'I'm here to get my drink' we will be, 'I'll spill the drink [in] your face because you didn't pay attention to me."'

Regardless of what goes down, fans are sure to get emotional upon witnessing Sting bring down curtains on his incredible decades-spanning career at Revolution 2024.

