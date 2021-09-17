WWE legend teases reunion with Bray Wyatt in AEW 

Matt Hardy recently teased a reunion with former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt on the heels of rumors surrounding the latter heading to AEW.

Since his WWE release on July 31st, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know Wyatt's next destination in wrestling. A recent report suggested that Wyatt has held talks with AEW and will most likely join the company, though no deal has been inked yet.

AEW star Matt Hardy further intensified rumors of Wyatt joining AEW with his latest Instagram post. Hardy shared a picture of himself with Wyatt from their days as a tag team on WWE RAW in 2018. Check out Matt Hardy's post here:

Hardy and Wyatt, collectively known as The Deleter of Worlds, began teaming up after Wyatt assisted Hardy in winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

The pair quickly struck a chord with fans and went on to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble. However, their association dissolved a few months later after Hardy took a hiatus from WWE to deal with his nagging injuries.

Could Bray Wyatt join "The Dark Order" in AEW?

The report about Wyatt joining AEW also suggested that he could debut for the promotion on the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite. The show emanates from Rochester, New York, the hometown of late AEW star Brodie Lee.

Wyatt and Lee didn't only work together as part of the Wyatt Family in WWE, but were also close friends in real life. There's a chance Wyatt could assume the leadership of The Dark Order in AEW upon his debut, a post previously held by Lee.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will join AEW? If yes, do you want him to reunite with Matt Hardy or lead The Dark Order in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

