WWE legend wants Bryan Danielson to 'give the rub' to major star on his way out of AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer pitched the idea of the new AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson 'giving the rub' to a top star before leaving the promotion. The legend pitched the idea for Dynamite this Wednesday.

Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship after defeating Swerve Strickland at All In 2024. It was a very emotional moment, as Danielson's career was on the line and his family was also in attendance for the event. Meanwhile, the WWE legend in question, Mark Henry, commented on how Dynamite this week should open.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that The American Dragon should open AEW Dynamite this week alongside Will Ospreay and shake his hand to pass the torch before possibly leaving the promotion:

"The opening segment, you see the cars pull up. You see Will Ospreay's car pull up. He do a walk. You see Bryan Danielson's car pull up and they do a walk. Then you go into the show. Then later on, you have Bryan Danielson walk into the ring to address his victory, and who does he pass on the way that he shakes his hand? Will Ospreay. It's called giving him the rub. You say, 'When I'm gone, you're gonna hold this title for a long time,'" Henry stated. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bryan Danielson on his future after the AEW World Title win

After winning the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In, Danielson was asked about his future during the post-show media scrum. Danielson also teased an announcement for Dynamite this week:

"Honestly, I haven't thought about my future at all past tonight. So I don't know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I'll be there in Champaign, Illinois [for Dynamite] on Wednesday, and between now and then, we'll figure it out, and I'm sure I'll have an announcement then."

It remains to be seen what transpires on the first Dynamite after Danielson's AEW World Title win this Wednesday.

Are you excited to see Bryan on Dynamite this week? Sound off using the discuss button.

