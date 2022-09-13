WWE legend warns Bryan Danielson as he aims to win the AEW World Championship vacated by CM Punk following his controversy

Bryan Danielson is currently in contention to win the AEW World Championship that was recently vacated by CM Punk. However, to win the vacant world title, Danielson will have to get past Chris Jericho to get one step closer to the tournament final. Jericho sent his opponent a clear message ahead of the bout.

On the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, the two will collide in a rematch from All Out 2022, where Jericho emerged victorious at the end of a hard-fought battle.

Taking to Twitter, The Wizard warned his arch-rival, noting that he aims to become an eight-time world champion and a two-time AEW World Champion.

THIS WEDNESDAY! Jericho vs Danielson 2….the next stop on my road to becoming the 8 TIME WORLD CHAMPION! @AEW @bryandanielson #AEWDynamite

For months, Jericho's faction, The Jericho Appreciation Society, has been feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club.

In recent weeks, Bryan Danielson has secured big wins over Jericho's current stablemates Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager. That being said, he couldn't get the job done against The Lionheart in Chicago.

Jim Cornette cited the major issue with Bryan Danielson possibly winning the AEW World Championship

Jim Cornette is in favor of Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Championship.

However, speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran explained that AEW's direction with the world championship needs to focus on MJF.

"At first I was thinking, can they just put the belt on Danielson. Because atleast then you have got a guy who can work with everybody, a legitimate star, somebody who can carry the fu*king thing and nobody is gonna scoff at it. But then the problem becomes, MJF is the direction they need to go. They just need to make sure they are right when they pull the trigger on him. And the problem is Danielson was a great heel 6 months ago, now he has been in a babyface group. But is there going to be that much animosity? Can they build between him [MJF] and Danielson which is totally, you know, starting from scratch."

MJF made his return at All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match to earn himself a shot at the world championship down the road.

He was originally set to face CM Punk for the title. Unfortunately, following Punk's win over Jon Moxley, he was forced to vacate the title, ending his second reign just a few days after it began.

