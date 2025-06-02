WWE may have made a mistake The Undertaker's booking, feels AEW star: "I don't know why that happened"

WWE legend The Undertaker is perhaps one of the most recognisable names in the world of professional wrestling. He is one of Vince McMahon's greatest creations, and fans truly miss his presence in the ring.

He won countless titles throughout his career. However, he is best known for his WrestleMania Streak. Brock Lesnar finally ended this iconic record at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. To this day, fans and critics discuss the controversial decision to end the Streak. Many believe this record should have never been broken, and the Phenom should have retired with zero WrestleMania defeats.

One of the most well-known names who shares this thought is AEW star MVP. In a recent appearance on the Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze podcast, the Hurt Syndicate manager said that for all the sacrifices the Deadman has made for WWE, he should have been booked better. Additionally, he stated that the legend truly deserved to stay undefeated at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"I don’t know why that happened… It was my personal opinion that if anybody deserved to have a streak not be broken, it was The Undertaker for everything he’s done for that company............anybody could have said, ‘No, I’m not doing it.’ Taker is definitely one that could have done that," said MVP. (H/T Wrestling News)

The Undertaker on how he allowed the Streak to be broken due to his respect for the former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon

The Undertaker has a close relationship with WWE founder Vince McMahon. The two men have immense respect for each other. In a recent interview with Busted Open After Dark, the 60-year-old revealed that he initially didn't want the Streak to end. However, he obliged due to his respect for McMahon.

"Did I agree with it? No, I didn't agree with it. But, there's two things at play here. I wouldn't be in that position without him giving me the opportunity ... and second of all, it's our duty to pass the torch when the call comes through," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Undertaker is currently enjoying retirement. However, from time to time, he shows up on WWE programming. Fans will certainly be ecstatic to see him in a non-wrestling role in the company someday.

