WWE may sign massive AEW star to do just 5 matches over the next few years, says Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on a former AEW World Champion potentially returning to the Stamford-based promotion. The former manager was talking about Chris Jericho, who has been the talk of the town.

Ad

In a recent interview, Chris Jericho commented on a potential return to WWE. The veteran has shared displeasure with the company's direction for the past few years. However, his answer was shocking. Y2J stated he would return to the Stamford-based promotion if the story would be intriguing. Chris Jericho signed with AEW in 2019 and has been a big part of the promotion since.

During the latest edition of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette pointed out how Chris Jericho is potentially under a 10-year contract with AEW. The veteran suggested that if Jericho were to return to WWE after his All Elite Wrestling contract, he'd be 62 and would be getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Ad

Trending

"So, unless Tony was to let him out of that contract which at some point he may very well want to, then he wouldn't be able to go back to the WWE when he's 62 years old. He might get inducted in the Hall of Fame, that will come to a point somewhere down the road."

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

The former WWE manager further explained how he'd book Chris Jericho's last run with the Stamford-based promotion.

"But if I was the WWE I'd say if we can get Chris Jericho to do five matches in the next couple of years, it would be a pay-per-view, WrestleMania whatever. It might be worth doing something of a reasonable amount of money and merchandise. Some television appearances where he wasn't wrestling but I think just for the nostalgia value I don't know at this point. You know, Punk is a nostalgia run almost at this point and he's 10 years younger than Jericho." [1:55-3:13]

Ad

Ad

Jim Cornette further gave his insight on AEW star Chris Jericho's potential WWE return

In the same episode, Jim Cornette pointed out how World Wrestling Entertainment wouldn't focus on making Chris Jericho a regular talent due to his age. He suggested that Y2J would be wrestling two or three times a month in a potential three-year contract with the company.

Ad

"So, would they want to put Jericho in a position where the people would see through it because he's wrestling even once or twice a month? I think it would have to be a limited thing if it was interest on their part they wouldn't start building a regular talent, and regular now being once or twice a week, they wouldn't start building Jericho at this age as a regular talent for a two or three year contract, I can't see that." [3:14-3:45]

We will have to wait and see if Chris Jericho returns to World Wrestling Entertainment in the upcoming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More