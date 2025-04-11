Huge backstage update on AEW star Chris Jericho - Reports

Top AEW star and former champion Chris Jericho stormed out of the arena this week during Dynamite after expressing his frustrations to his acolytes. With speculations growing on social media about the on-screen status of The Learning Tree, a new report has emerged on the topic of his future in another Tony Khan-owned brand.

Despite taking to devious measures, Chris Jericho lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Title vs. Mask match at Dynasty 2025 this past weekend. On the April 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Nueve seemed poised to tear into Big Bill and Bryan Keith for their failure at dethroning The Hurt Syndicate for the Tag Team Titles at the same PPV, but The Redwood cut him off, and stood up to his mentor's recent mistreatment.

This led Jericho to indirectly blame Bill for his loss to Bandido, have a violent outburst over his "disappointment" in the nearly seven-foot giant and The Bad Apple, and state that he would be leaving for the time being, which he proceeded to do. Amidst speculations cropping up subsequently as to the inaugural AEW World Champion's television future, a new report has emerged regarding Chris Jericho's association with ROH.

Fightful Select reported that while it is uncertain if Jericho will be "actually leaving" All Elite Wrestling TV, he is likely done with Ring of Honor following his feud with Bandido. The veteran is also supposedly preparing for a new tour with his band, Fozzy. Notably, only one of the star's tour dates falls on a Wednesday, which could enable Jericho to make programming appearances as needed.

The report also mentioned that Bandido had been chosen to be eventually strapped with the ROH World Title and to lead the brand moving forward from around the time of his return.

How Chris Jericho lost his belt at AEW Dynasty

Last Sunday at Dynasty, Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Championship in a rematch against Bandido, with the challenger putting his mask on the line to earn the title. The former Inner Circle and JAS leader seemingly won the bout after a distraction from Bryan Keith allowed him to strike The Most Wanted star with his baseball bat and cover him for the victory.

However, members of Bandido's family present at ringside alerted the referees of Jericho's deception by pointing out the bat he had hidden. This resulted in the match being restarted, allowing the 54-year-old to finally be toppled for the Ring of Honor Championship.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Chris Jericho in AEW.

