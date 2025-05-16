"WWE does not need him" - Fans imagine AEW may face a bidding war for Death Riders' new member

On this week's Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley locked horns with Samoa Joe for the title in a Steel Cage match. This brutal showdown ended with the Purveyor of Violence retaining his championship with the help of outside interference.

NJPW star Gabe Kidd helped Moxley beat Joe in the above match. He is seemingly the Death Riders' faction's new member, and it will be interesting to see how this alliance will strengthen the group. Kidd is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest assets. In the squared circle, he is a force to be reckoned with. Furthermore, he has amazing talking skills. Fans speculate that once his contract with the Japanese promotion ends, there will be a massive bidding war for him.

According to them, both WWE and AEW will be hell bent on acquiring him permanently. However, it is widely believed that the English wrestler is a better fit in the Tony Khan-led company.

Fans speculate about Gabe Kidd's future. (Images via WRESTLING REPUBLIC Instagram)

Gabe Kidd eventually wants a rematch with AEW International Champion Kenny Omega

Earlier this year, NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and World Wonder Ring Stardom co-produced the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view. This event took place at the Tokyo Dome, and it was a massive success. One of the best matches on the card was Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd. This was the Cleaner's first match in months, and it was truly magnificent.

In a recent interview with NJPW, the English native said that he eventually wants a rematch with the AEW star.

"When the time is right, I do. And you know, it'll be harder a second time. Tokyo Dome was his first match back, his first step back into the wrestling ring. A second time and he'll be more confident, he'll have been wrestling consistently," said Kidd. [H/T NJPW's official website]

Gabe Kidd's career has just started, and it will be interesting to see his trajectory. After all, he has the look of a mega star.

