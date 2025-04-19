WWE is never bringing back former AEW Champion to the company for a full-time role, says Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette claims the company has no interest in bringing back former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Y2J signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2019.

Jericho has been the talk of the town since stating that he would be open to returning to WWE if that specific time and story allow it. The former AEW World Champion recently stepped away from All Elite Wrestling programming after losing his ROH World Championship to Bandido at the AEW Dynasty PPV event.

During a recent edition of the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette addressed the possibility of Chris Jericho's WWE return. The veteran said a deal with the promotion would potentially include limited matches and appearances, with the endgame being a Hall of Fame induction for Chris Jericho. However, he also pointed out how the Stamford-based promotion wouldn't want to bring Jericho back as a performer and only use him for special appearances.

"That's the nostalgia thing. That's what they can get out of [Chris] Jericho and if they do a deal where he's there for two years and he does three pay-per-view matches and some appearances to promote them the first year and then does some big retirement match or angle and then gets put in the Hall of Fame. It would be worth it to them at this level where everybody's at now to offer him several million dollars because they make it back. I don't think they would even propose to him that he should comeback and be on any kind of full or even have a part time schedule. Anything above every so often would not be I think anything they would wanna pitch him at this point." [2:12-3:06]

AEW star Chris Jericho left WWE in 2018

In 2018, Chris Jericho left WWE and returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He later inked a massive deal with AEW in 2019 and went on to become their first World Champion.

Y2J has stayed loyal to the Jacksonville-based promotion since and maintained a prominent position in the company. He recently lost the Ring of Honor World Championship and stepped away from All Elite Wrestling programming. Jericho is reportedly on tour with Fozzy and could return to the promotion later this year.

We will have to wait and see if Chris Jericho returns to AEW programming with a new gimmick.

