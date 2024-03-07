WWE RAW star claims Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay are scared of him after they choose AEW

WWE Monday Night RAW's superstar recently sent an interesting message to AEW stars Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, who are two of the recent signees of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Bronson Reed. Kazuchika Okada was one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling until last night's AEW Dynamite, where it was revealed that The Rainmaker had inked a deal with the Tony Khan-led company.

Okada came out during the beatdown of Eddie Kingston at the hands of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks). Many believed that the former NJPW star would side with the Mad King. However, in a surprising turn of events, Okada turned heel and aligned with The Bucks, who welcomed him to The Elite.

On the other hand, Will Ospreay has been making his path in All Elite Wrestling after coming off a great match against Konosuke Takeshita at the Revolution PPV. The Aerial Assassin signed with All Elite Wrestling at the Full Gear 2023 PPV event. However, Takeshita's full-time run with the company began recently after he finished his NJPW dates.

On Twitter, Bronson Reed responded to a fan who claimed that Ospreay and Okada were scared of NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. Notably, Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada had interest from the WWE before their AEW signing.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is not scared of Will Ospreay

World Champion Samoa Joe addressed the recent signings of All Elite Wrestling at the Revolution 2024 media scrum. Joe further spoke about Will Ospreay, who was one of the major signings for the company in 2023. The Samoan Submission Machine heaped praise on Ospreay. But Joe made it clear that he didn't need to worry about The Aerial Assassin as the latter has a long way to go in All Elite Wrestling.

“It’s indicative of what AEW has always stood for. We go out, we find the best wrestlers in the world, and we bring them together to find out who is the best wrestler in the world. Currently, that is me. But on my heels are some of the greatest grapplers to ever step [sic] foot in a ring. When we have acquisitions like Will Ospreay, how can you not be excited about the future of this company? Once again, we set up the protocol. Will Ospreay is new here. He’s a fantastic, dynamic athlete [who] has had tremendous success everywhere he’s been. But until he has that success here, I don’t need to worry about him." [H/T: Fightful]

Ospreay is one of the most talented stars in professional wrestling today. It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old star challenges Samoa Joe for the World Title in the future.

